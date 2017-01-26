Photos released of man who shot at Macon restaurant clerk

Surveillance photos of man who shot a Macon restaurant clerk.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos Thursday of a man they said shot a clerk.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hot Wings Plus 3479 Pio Nono Ave., Macon.

Deputies say the gunman placed an order, paid for it and then asked for his money back.

The clerk then placed his money on the counter and the man got angry because she did not hand him the money.

He fired a shot at the clerk, but missed her. The clerk ran out the back door, and the shooter also left, and was not caught.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.









