Picking up the kids leads to shots fired in south Macon

A 34-year-old man was allegedly cut by his girlfriend’s sister while he was picking up his kids, according to a news release.

It says Bibb deputies were flagged down in the parking lot of the Unionville Missionary Baptist Church on Houston Avenue Monday morning for a person cut. Then, they answered a call further down the street of a person shot.

34-year-old Christopher Coleman Jr. told them he went with his girlfriend, 32-year-old Vicky Briscoe, to pick up their kids from her sister, 34-year-old Shanta Briscoe, at her house on Villa Esta Circle.

An argument broke out between Coleman and Shanta, causing her to cut his left arm with a knife.

After he was cut, the release says he fired shots, but she wasn’t hit.

She then jumped on the hood of his car and began stomping on it.

Deputies found Shanta down the street at the intersection of Antioch Road and Greter Street, where the person shot call came from, and found she hadn’t been shot.

Anyone with information about the events above can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

(© 2017 WMAZ)