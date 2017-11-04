WMAZ
Pieces of Macon's past for sale at Historic Macon Flea Market

Courteney Jacobazzi, WMAZ 7:16 PM. EDT November 04, 2017

Pieces of Macon's past are up for sale this weekend at the Historic Macon Flea Market.

Anything from holiday decorations to furniture and silverware are up for grabs.

The knick-knacks were donated throughout the year and organized by category; filling up a 12,000 square foot warehouse.

Director of engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, Rachelle Wilson, says opening the flea market doors on that first morning is always a surprise.

“I think you'd be hard pressed to come here and not find something you have to have,” said Wilson. “It's amazing. I’m here all the time throughout the year preparing and I still see people checking out with things I haven't seen before. Things get hidden sometimes and it's really just a fun experience of finding that special item that speaks to you.”

The flea market will be open again Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at 357 Oglethorpe St. 94 cents of every dollar spent goes back to Historic Macon.

