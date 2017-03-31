Pig'n Whistle makes return to Cherry Blossom Festival

You may remember the Pig-N-Whistle restaurant. It was a barbeque joint with some big names attached to it.

The Hooten brothers are going to be at the Cherry Blossom Street Party handing out samples of the Pig'n Whistle barbeque sauce.

They're gearing up for a regional launch of the stuff.

Mark Hooten says working with the sauce is now his full-time job. His father owned a few Pig'n Whistle restaurants decades ago.

"The time was right to resurface the Pig'n Whistle. We get such a demand from our internet web space that we decided we were going to resurrect and bring back the Pig'n Whistle in one form or another, and we chose the barbeque sauce," he explained.

In a small commercial kitchen, the sauce that used to coat the meat is gearing up to find a new audience.





"Macon was the second location the Pig'n Whistle opened up in June 28th ,1928," Mark recalled.

By the 1970s, they had run their course.

In 1994, I originally met the Hooten brothers because they staged a Pig'n Whistle reunion.

Now they're back at Cherry Blossom ready to reminisce about the past.

It's a history that includes some iconic names that once sat down at the counter and worked the parking lots.

"The Pig'n Whistle was known for the singing carhops," Mark said. "A couple of the singers we had there at the time before they became famous was Otis Redding and Little Richard. Before them in the 1940s, you had Tennessee Williams, who started out there and he penned some of the first words of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Mark had quite the surprise in his car.

He says a guy from Macon called him up last month.

"He said, 'I want to present an original tray from the Pig'n Whistle that's been in my possession,' so he gave us the tray back," he said with a smile. "In an inscription on the bottom of this tray, it's hard to see, but an inscription says, 'Willie.' Willie was known as 'Jughead' at the Pig'n Whistle as one of the carhops."

Mark says the gift was priceless, but he's also relishes the fact that he can revive a sliver of his family's history.

"Our family's excited about the possibility of how big this can be," he projected.

You can find the booth at the Street Party in front of the Blacksmith Shop Saturday night.

Mark says in mid-April, the sauce will hit the shelves in Publix grocery stores. Right now, you can find it in specialty shops.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV