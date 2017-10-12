Pigs compete at the Ga. National Fair

(Photo: Sharper, Erica)

Some people head to the Georgia National Fair for the rides, and others for the food, but some are there to show off their animals.

Thursday, the barns started filling up with with pigs that will compete in few categories

Garrett Griner's been showing pigs for three years and says preparing for competition takes a lot of work.

He has to wash, feed and even walk his pig Italian stallion 1000 yards a day.

He says winning at the fair is the ultimate bragging rights.

"I'm hoping he'll win grand champion," he said. He may not; my main thing he gets in the show ring he's healthy he's strong and he can persevere through the day.

Competition for the pigs kicked off tonight and last until Sunday

© 2017 WMAZ-TV