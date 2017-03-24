Pizza delivery driver makes first public appearance after being shot

Brooklyn Rouse was shot in the head while delivering pizza in December.

On December 26, 2016 Bibb County deputy, Steven Fields, responded to a call of a person shot on Vivian Drive.

He found 22 year old Brooklyn Rouse lying on the ground outside a home where she was delivering pizza.

Stevens said there were several items with Papa John's logos and blood on the walls of the house.

Rouse was shot three times, once in the head, cheek, and shoulder. Friday she made her first public appearance since the shooting.

Rouse attended a gospel choir concert put on as part of the Cherry Blossom Festival, where the Georgia Mass choir and several local artists performed.

She was honored during the concert and presented with an award for her unyielding strength.

"This progress has to be a miracle, I know it's a miracle, it makes me feel blessed! That's all I can say. It makes me feel like I'm a special person, like I'm supposed to be here," says Rouse.

Rouse says she's been blown away by the amount of support she's received over the last few months, and even in throughout her tough recovery she has a message for others.

"Anything that you're going through, anything you think you can't do, you can! Trust me. I would've never put myself in a situation like this ever. Keep hope alive. Whatever you're doing, keep doing what you're doing and do it," says Rouse.

Rouse says she's still asking for continued prayers as she works towards a full recovery. Her next goal is to finish her education and get a degree in business.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV