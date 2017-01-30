Planning wraps up for Joshua's Birthday Bash

MACON, GA.-- - The preparations for the annual Joshua's Wish Birthday Bash have been going on for months. Now, we are just a few days away from the event, and the volunteer group is putting together the last of the party plans.

"I need to assign him a table. Beyoncé’s table is full. He can't sit with Beyoncé,” explains one of the volunteers on how to sit people at the party.



Though Beyoncé may not be on the guest list for Joshua's Birthday Bash, about 400 others in Macon are. Monday night, the volunteer group sorted out the last of the planning details for the birthday bash. They say they have been planning since October.



"Getting tickets out, getting the word out, and the media. All the footwork we do to gain items for our silent auction that we'll be having. This year, we have about 60 items for our silent auction. This is our largest Birthday Bash ever,” says volunteer Frank Wilder.



A few things already up for grabs on the auction table are the chance to take home a Tesla for a day, a signed Falcons football, a painting, and a Cherry Blossom wreath. But aside from the material things, the group says they hope people leave feeling a little differently.



"I want them to leave with a sense of pride and accomplishment and just gratitude for the life we live and take for granted every day. You know, knowing that there are people out there that have things that happen to them that they can't control,” says Wilder.



Joshua's father, Trent Solomon, says after 7 years of putting on the birthday bash, this year is the biggest jump in attendance they have ever had. He says it is all about raising awareness.





"It's therapeutic. It gives us a good time to remember him and to also as I mentioned as a ministry to help other families,” says Solomon.



He says every year during this event it brings up great memories about Joshua.



"He really loved people. He never met a stranger, so I'm sure he would be excited,” says Solomon.

WMAZ’s Ben and Lorra Jones will be hosting the event on February 4th. Tickets are now $50. All the money goes to benefit the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

