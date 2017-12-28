If you have driven pass the original Nu-Way establishment on Cotton Ave, you may have seen a sign saying, "Future home of the Nu-Way Weiners." This is the same restaurant that burned down due to a fire in 2015.

But according to co-owner, Jim Cacavias, the restaurant cannot be rebuilt until there is a disposition on the building next door. Cacavias says the two buildings share a foundation which is why they have to wait.

Cacavias refused to give any further comment on the status of the building.

