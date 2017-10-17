Pointer pups prepare for quail hunting season

Deer, dove, and grouse oh my!
Hunting season for these three animals are in full swing, and as quail season approaches pointer dogs tails are wagging in anticipation.
Nicole Butler met up with a hunting dog trainer to talk about what goes into making sure these pups are ready for the hunt.
At Royal Run Kennel, Sara King is hard at work training six pointer dogs.
Strapping them in, she preps them for their morning run.
"If you want to hunt all day with your dog, it's like an athlete you know these dogs are athletes and they have to be in shape," King says.
Going on these runs for 30 minutes every day, King's goal is to get the dogs comfortable running three miles by the end of training.
