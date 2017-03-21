Police believe missing Ga. woman could be in danger

Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is on the search for a missing Georgia woman.

Police believe 40-year-old Sarah Tharpe of Dry Branch, Georgia could be in danger. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Tharpe was last seen on Dames Ferry Road near Georgia Highway 87. Her car was found in the area with the keys still in the ignition.

The Facebook post also says officers have already conducted a K9 search, aviation search, and grid search of the area.

If you have seen Tharpe or know about her whereabouts, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV