Daruis Hightower (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to an indecent exposure incident last week.

Police say Darius Dominique Hightower, 22, removed his clothing in the back seat of an Uber vehicle and exposed himself to the female driver on Grand Street.

The driver reportedly told Hightower to leave the vehicle after the incident.

A similar incident is also being investigated by SVU officers from January 18.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers. There are three ways to give a Crimestoppers tip:

Call 1-888-Crime-SC

Log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red "Submit a Tip" tab.

Download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

