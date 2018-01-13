Police investigating homicide at Warner Robins gas station

Warner Robins police are investigating a homicide at the Exxon gas station on Elberta Road.

According to Assistant Police Chief, John Wagner, it happened just down the street from the scene of a deadly shooting at the Tanglewood Apartments which happened earlier Saturday evening.

Wagner says one male cashier was shot at the Exxon station.

At this time Wagner does not know if the shootings are related. But he says they are "suspicious" based on the close proximity of the two locations.

