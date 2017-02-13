Police investigating shooting near Macon store

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Houston Road at Villa Crest in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb Deputy Clay Williams. Williams says it happened just after 6 p.m. near the C Mini Mart store located at 3380 Houston Avenue. There were reports of gunshots fired and windows broken at the store, but no one is hurt. Police have no description of who could be responsible. Houston Road is open, but Villa Crest will be closed while investigators are on the scene.

