The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the man who they say robbed two women at gun point during two separate robberies, and then robbed an Advance Auto Parts store.

According to a press release, around 3:30 Saturday afternoon a man armed with a gun came up to a woman in the Walmart parking lot on Zebulon Road and demanded money from her.

The woman gave him some money and he drove away in a red four door vehicle.

Then about four hours later deputies say around 7:30 p.m. the same man robbed another woman in the Kroger parking lot on Hartley Bridge Road.

Deputies say he pointed a gun at her before taking her purse and driving off in a red car.

About 30 minutes later police say the same man walked into the Advanced Auto Parts store on Pio Nono Avenue, showed the clerk a gun before taken some money.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

The man is described as more than six feet tall, weighing more than 300 pounds with a beard and small afro. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

