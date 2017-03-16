Police make arrest in 42-year-old Warner Robins murder

A woman connected to a 1975 Warner Robins murder is now in police custody.

Warner Robins police, with the help of the San Antonio (Texas) Police Department, arrested 59-year-old Mary Jane Stewart in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Cheryl White.

According to a Warner Robins police news release, officer were called to the Parkway Apartments on Crestview Drive shortly after 1 a.m. back in November of 1975.

When officers got to the apartment they found White dead with multiple stab wounds.

Stewart was 18 years old at the time of the murder and police say they both knew each other.

Stewart is charged with felony murder and is waiting on extradition back to Warner Robins.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV