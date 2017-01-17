Police need help identifying Warner Robins liquor store robbers

The Warner Robins Police Department needs help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery, according to a news release.

It says officers were sent to the LoLo Liquor Store on North Houston Road around 10:45 p.m. for an armed robbery.

It was reported to officers that two men entered the store around closing time and demanded money from the cash register.

One suspect stood at the door while the other went inside with what the release describes as ‘an assault rifle style firearm.’

The suspects ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the two suspects should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

