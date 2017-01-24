Police raffling gun to raise money for relief fund

Pink gun being raffled

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 98 in Houston County is raffling off a gun.

Jacob Reynolds spoke with the Lodge's President about where the money goes and how it helps officers and their families in crisis.

At the Warner Robins Police Department, Officer Pratt Martin knows how much the Fraternal Order of Police's relief fund can help.

“The raffle that they did for me has helped tremendously with travel expenses going back and to the doctor,” Martin explained.

Officer Martin is battling cancer and the Fraternal Order's Officer Relief Fund gives him and other officers extra financial help.

They also help families of officers.

Some of their funds are going to the families of the Peach County deputies killed in November, Deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron.

But now funds are running low, so the Order is raffling off a pink handled gun.

The Lodge's President and Sgt. with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Zimmermann, says their gun raffles have a history of doing well.

“It just made it easier for us to raffle off a gun. People are always looking for a free gun, so you know, if a dollar buys them a free gun they're okay with that,” Zimmermann said.

The gun is a Smith and Wesson 'Lady Smith' 38 revolver valued at $420.00. Brannen Outfitters donated the gun along with Perry Ford.

Zimmermann said they chose pink to have some fun with Valentine's Day.

Tickets are available for one dollar at the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Warner Robins Police Department. Their office hours are 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

But for Officer Martin, people's continued generosity leaves him without words.

“To see this, these raffles going on to help the officers, I just can't explain it in words how helpful it is,” Martin said.

So far, ticket sales have brought in nearly $700.

The raffle ends on February 13, 2017 at 3:30p.m. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Warner Robins Police Department on the 13th. You do not have to be present to win.

However, Zimmermann says the winner of the gun will have to follow Georgia’s rules and laws for gun ownership.

