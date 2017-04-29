WMAZ
Police searching for man who robbed Macon motel at gunpoint

WMAZ 9:14 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

Police are searching for man who robbed a Macon motel at gunpoint. 
It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the EconoLodge at 1990 Riverside Drive. 
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man entered the motel, showed the clerk a gun, demanding money. 
After getting some money from the clerk, he ran away. 
Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie covering his face with a blue tee under his hoodie and was carrying a gray backpack. 
No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation. 
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
 

