Police searching for man who robbed Macon motel at gunpoint

Police are searching for man who robbed a Macon motel at gunpoint.
It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the EconoLodge at 1990 Riverside Drive.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man entered the motel, showed the clerk a gun, demanding money.
After getting some money from the clerk, he ran away.
Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie covering his face with a blue tee under his hoodie and was carrying a gray backpack.
No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
