Sheriff: Deputy stable after shooting in Forsyth County

IMAGE 11ALIVE READER

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga -- SWAT officers have surrounded a northern Forsyth County home after a sheriff's deputy was shot while responding to a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon.

"Our negotiators and our SWAT team along with Cherokee SO SWAT has the house surrounded," the department said in a statement.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is believed to be inside a residence in the Hickory Hills subdivision. The department later responded that the deputy's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

On social media, Sheriff Ron Freeman also responded to messages of concern from the community.

"Our wounded Deputy is in stable condition with his family by his side along with my wife, Chief Deputy Sanford and Major Patton,"Keep our Deputies in your prayers for a safe resolution. Our Deputies are heroes."

A nearby resident told 11Alive's Bradley Gray that he heard "more gunshots that I can count" around 3:15 p.m.

No details yet on the officer's condition.

% INLINE %

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has called in to assist.

This story is developing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV