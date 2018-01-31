Police: Warner Robins man caught shortly after motel burglary

A man is in jail after he allegedly burglarized a Warner Robins motel Wednesday.

A news release from Warner Robins Police says officers responded to the America’s Best Value Inn at 1440 Watson Blvd. around 1:53 p.m. for a burglary in progress.

Officers were told the suspect was still inside the business when a call was made to 911.

Officers arrived at 1:55 p.m. and found the man, who was immediately arrested.

The man was identified as 23-year-old James Staton and an investigation shows the man was in the office taking money out of a register.



