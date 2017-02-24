It's looking like spring is coming early this year with all of this warm weather.

"I don't like the yellow stuff anymore because it makes me sneeze," says 6-year-old Jenesys Amor.

Pollen is one of Jenesys' worst enemies, and this time of year is hard on her health.

Her allergies start kicking in and they are pretty severe, turning from cold-like symptoms to bronchitis or strep.

Her mother, Ryes Hawkins, says that getting Jenesys tested has changed her child's life.

Hawkins says the test was necessary because the pollen in Central Georgia is a big problem.

"Like it literally comes in and sheets your car like almost an inch thick. It literally rains down everywhere, so the pollen here is insane," she says.

Macon allergist, Jeremiah Bivins, says with the lack of cold weather and not as much rainfall this winter. He thinks this year's pollen count will be heavier than usual.

Bivins says the pollen counts have already started spiking.

"To see the same numbers, it was probably 4 to 6 weeks later in the season in 2016 when we started seeing these kind of pollen counts, so it's coming. It's here," he says.

According to pollen.com, Macon had an 8.6 on Friday, which is in the medium-high range for pollen.

So Bivins says if you start to feel those allergy like symptoms to come get tested.

He believes that over the counter medicines are more like a Band-Aid, a temporary fix to a much larger problem.

Bivins says allergies put you at risk to developing asthma if it's not treated.

He says the earlier you can start allergy shots and fixing the problem that it can sometimes be a permanent fix for patients' allergies.

