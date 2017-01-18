Positions open now in Central Georgia

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor:
Job Title: Driver/Cook
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 989033174
Drive school bus, Prepare small meals and Keep area clean
Job Title: Apprentice Electrician
Location: Milledgeville
Pay: $10.00 - $14.00 Hourly
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 985864184
Install and maintain electrical equipment, Perform preventative maintenance and Identify and repair malfunctions
Job Title: Apartment Maintenance Mechanic
Location: Dublin
Pay: $15.23 - $17.75 Hourly
Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent
Job ID: 986339504
Performs activities relating to the maintenance of dwelling units, buildings, and grounds operated by the Authority.
Confer with and advises subordinates on problems encountered in maintenance activities.
Job Title: Administrative Assistant
Location: Byron
Pay: 10.00/ Hr.
Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent
Job ID: 985215464
Performs administrative and office staff management functions, including scheduling and appointment management (using Microsoft Outlook or equivalent tools), telephone answering and message taking, faxing and copying, word processing and presentation preparation, suspense and task tracking, assisting with timecard record keeping
Job Title: Accounting Clerk
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 984808884
Performs accounting and clerical functions to support the finance team.
Researches, tracks, and resolves accounting problems.
Compiles and sorts invoices and checks.
Job Title: Maintenance Technician
Location: Madison
Pay: N/A
Education: Bachelor’s degree preferred
Job ID: 985059664
Responsible for all maintenance activities, including equipment safety, maximizing machine productivity and uptime, as well as the condition and upkeep of the facility.
Job Title: Production Supervisor
Location: Monroe
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 979829324
Supervise employees and serve as technical lead in the startup of new production lines, plan and assign work, implement policies and procedures and recommend improvements in production methods, equipment, operating procedures and working conditions.
Job Title: Site Controls Specialist
Location: Kathleen
Pay: $7.25 Hourly
Education: High School Diploma
Job ID: 979411294
Preventative maintenance activities, develop and execute an annual training calendar and develop, lead and facilitate controls projects at the site.
Job Title: Sales Associate
Location: Macon
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 976780504
This position is responsible for supporting the sales efforts, it will assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services and stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks. It may also assist in making deliveries if necessary.
Job Title: Sales Support
Location: Eatonton,
Pay: N/A
Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Job ID: 978196514
Assisting with sales/customer service, managing inventory and placing and fulfilling orders
Job Title: Route Driver
Location: Dublin
Pay: N/A
Education: High School Diploma or GED
Job ID: 986250374
The Route Driver position delivers products to industrial businesses, customers, and other industrial gas customers on a scheduled route or intermittently. Serve customers by meeting customer needs and resolving customer problems.
Job Title: Teller
Location: Perry
Pay: N/A
Education: High School Diploma or GED
Job ID: 978169514
Receives checks and cash for deposits to accounts, verifies amounts, examines checks for proper endorsement, issues receipt and enters deposits into computer records. Cashes checks and processes withdrawals; pays out money after verification of signatures and customer balances.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs