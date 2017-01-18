Positions open now in Central Georgia

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor:

Job Title: Driver/Cook

Location: Macon

Pay: N/A

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 989033174

Drive school bus, Prepare small meals and Keep area clean

Job Title: Apprentice Electrician

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: $10.00 - $14.00 Hourly

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Job ID: 985864184

Install and maintain electrical equipment, Perform preventative maintenance and Identify and repair malfunctions

Job Title: Apartment Maintenance Mechanic

Location: Dublin

Pay: $15.23 - $17.75 Hourly

Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent

Job ID: 986339504

Performs activities relating to the maintenance of dwelling units, buildings, and grounds operated by the Authority.

Confer with and advises subordinates on problems encountered in maintenance activities.

Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Location: Byron

Pay: 10.00/ Hr.

Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent

Job ID: 985215464

Performs administrative and office staff management functions, including scheduling and appointment management (using Microsoft Outlook or equivalent tools), telephone answering and message taking, faxing and copying, word processing and presentation preparation, suspense and task tracking, assisting with timecard record keeping

Job Title: Accounting Clerk Location: Macon Pay: N/A Education: High school diploma or equivalent Job ID: 984808884 Performs accounting and clerical functions to support the finance team. Researches, tracks, and resolves accounting problems. Compiles and sorts invoices and checks. Job Title: Maintenance Technician Location: Madison Pay: N/A Education: Bachelor’s degree preferred Job ID: 985059664 Responsible for all maintenance activities, including equipment safety, maximizing machine productivity and uptime, as well as the condition and upkeep of the facility. Job Title: Production Supervisor Location: Monroe Pay: N/A Education: High school diploma or equivalent Job ID: 979829324 Supervise employees and serve as technical lead in the startup of new production lines, plan and assign work, implement policies and procedures and recommend improvements in production methods, equipment, operating procedures and working conditions. Job Title: Site Controls Specialist Location: Kathleen Pay: $7.25 Hourly Education: High School Diploma Job ID: 979411294 Preventative maintenance activities, develop and execute an annual training calendar and develop, lead and facilitate controls projects at the site. Job Title: Sales Associate Location: Macon Pay: N/A Education: High school diploma or equivalent Job ID: 976780504 This position is responsible for supporting the sales efforts, it will assist customers in person and over the phone by determining needs and presenting appropriate products and services and stock shelves and set up displays, clean store equipment, and load and unload trucks. It may also assist in making deliveries if necessary. Job Title: Sales Support Location: Eatonton, Pay: N/A Education: High school diploma or equivalent Job ID: 978196514 Assisting with sales/customer service, managing inventory and placing and fulfilling orders Job Title: Route Driver Location: Dublin Pay: N/A Education: High School Diploma or GED Job ID: 986250374 The Route Driver position delivers products to industrial businesses, customers, and other industrial gas customers on a scheduled route or intermittently. Serve customers by meeting customer needs and resolving customer problems. Job Title: Teller Location: Perry Pay: N/A Education: High School Diploma or GED Job ID: 978169514 Receives checks and cash for deposits to accounts, verifies amounts, examines checks for proper endorsement, issues receipt and enters deposits into computer records. Cashes checks and processes withdrawals; pays out money after verification of signatures and customer balances.

