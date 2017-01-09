Close Possible SWAT team situation in east Macon WMAZ breaking live video stream WMAZ 11:22 AM. EST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST There is a SWAT team situation underway in east Macon on Trinity Place.WMAZ has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is available. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Officers using body cameras in Bibb County Monroe Fatal Central Ga man cutting into knife business One person hospitalized after warehouse fire Lake Juliette Deaths Shurling drive fatality Teen gets seven years probation in DUI death More Stories Georgia General Assembly convenes on Monday Jan. 8, 2017, 12:05 p.m. Possible SWAT team situation in east Macon Jan. 9, 2017, 11:22 a.m. Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; Deputy… Jan. 9, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
