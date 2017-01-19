Are Bibb County Republicans pushing better government or exercising their political clout with hard-hitting power grabs?

Whatever their motives, the GOP dominated Bibb legislative delegation has ruffled more local Democratic feathers than Donald Trump did by defeating Hillary Clinton for the presidency.

Lead by state Rep. Allen Peake, a Macon Republican, the delegation is considering making several local elected offices non-partisan and changing the method the fifth member of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is chosen.

Both measures have Democrats accusing Republicans of foul play in what the Democrats call obvious power plays that would give the GOP the upper hand in local matters.

That's particularly galling to Democrats because more Bibb County voters cast their ballots for Democrats than Republicans. That pattern repeats itself every election cycle.

As state Rep. James Beverly, a Macon Democrat, puts it, Bibb's minority party wants to control the majority party through legislative finagling in the Georgia General Assembly.

But Peake says the proposals aren't partisan initiatives. He says they would strengthen local government and make it more efficient. In the case of non-partisan elections, it would give everyone an opportunity to vote in contests for sheriff, district attorney, tax commissioner and clerk of Superior Court.

That didn't happen last year, Peake said, because all the candidates for sheriff and tax commissioner were Democrats. If a Republican like himself wanted to vote in those contests, Peake said the person would have to switch parties in order to do so.

But Democrats contend non-partisan elections dilute their voting strength while giving candidates the opportunity to avoid party labels that would identify them on some crucial issues such as minority rights.

Peake has already introduced legislation that, if approved, would make those races non-partisan.

There are five members of the Bibb legislative delegaton in the Georgia House of Representatives. Three of them are Republicans whose districts extend beyond Bibb and into other counties. There are three Bibb legislative delegation members in the Senate. Two are Republicans.

When pushing local legislation, a majority vote from the delegation members in both houses gets the approval needed for the measures to become law.

During a pre-legislative session last fall, it was suggested the the delegation change the method by which the fifth member of the board of elections is chosen. Currently, there are two Democrats and two Republicans on the elections board. They are chosen by their respective parties.

Those four partisan members choose the fifth member, supposedly a non-partisan person who can break tie votes. If the four partisan members aren't able to agree on a fifth member, the current law says the Macon Bibb government will choose the fifth member.

At the pre-legislative forum, Peake, along with Sen. John Kennedy, said they were considering legislation that would make a Superior Court judge the person to choose the fifth elections board member if the four partisan members couldn't agree on a person.

Local Democrats, as they did with the non-partisan election proposals, immediately opposed the measure. On Tuesday, the Macon Bibb government unanimously adopted a resolution asking the delegation to leave the election board appointment process as it is.

That resolution will be forwarded to the delegation for consideration.

Meanwhile, Peake said legislation hasn't been introduced to change the appointment process, but he expects it will be introduced soon.

As the non-partisan elections and appointment measures unfold, Democrats remain united against them. Republicans scoff at the complaints and insist their efforts are designed to make local government function better.

Both sides are expected to point more fingers and become more vocal as the proposals move through the General Assembly. Votes are expected to go along party lines.

(© 2017 WMAZ)