Practicing what they preach: Young church members extend welcome to Macon mosque

Kids at High Street Church made friendship cards for children at the Islamic Center of Macon.

The kids at High Street Church in Macon are spreading some love this Sunday.

They made friendship cards for their neighbors who worship just a few blocks away.

"Feeling like people don't care about you, in a way, is truly the worst feeling that anyone can experience in my opinion," said Aiden Cannon.

That's why they say no matter what you believe, Macon should feel like home.

"If you're not really accepting, then you don't want to hurt another person's feelings, and being accepting just makes them feel good because they feel like people understand them, and people know them, and people love them," said 9-year-old Julia Byron.

They're making friendship cards in an effort to meet their Muslim neighbors who worship just a mile away.

"I feel really special because I know that people are out there for us and people are being really nice," Rida Rehan said.

"I felt really good that people of other religions were coming to see us and I felt a connection," Sanaa Qureshi said.

Understanding -- and kindness -- starts with the adults.

"It's just the color that is different," Aqsa Rehan said. "Inside the skin, everyone is the same."

Aqsa Rehan and Paula Del Rio came up with the idea for the children at the church and the mosque to meet.

"We need to meet our neighbors," Del Rio said. "We need to know who lives in Macon, even if they think different, or worship different, or look different, we're still the same."

These kids may look different, dress different, and believe different things, but love is universal.

Both High Street Church and the Islamic Center of Macon are planning more meet and greet events for the future.

(© 2017 WMAZ)