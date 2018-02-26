Pre-K registration opens in Bibb Schools

Little learners in Bibb County can get a head-start in the classroom. Starting Monday, parents can register their children in the district's Pre-K program for the 2018-2019 school year. Yvonne Thomas stopped by Heard Elementary for an inside look at what their Pre-K scholars are learning.

Teacher Jennille Krietzer is dedicated to her lively classroom of 22. Beyond learning their ABCs and 1-2-3s, for many of these young scholars, it's their first year in a classroom setting. “I love the children. I love to see that light bulb go on,” said Krietzer. “We get to touch on social skills like sharing and how to raise your hand when you want to speak or sitting still on the carpet.”

And every year, more children in Bibb are getting involved in education early. In the 2018-2019 school year, there are only 836 slots available for future pre-K scholars.” Last year, we had more than 1,200 applications,” said Olena Floore, Elementary School Coordinator for Bibb County Schools. “The registration window is now open, and will be ongoing from February 26th until March 9th.”

Parents can either go online and register their child or fill out an application at the school district office on Mulberry Street. “Because we are a lottery-funded program, once the window closes, we'll run the lottery and let parents know if their child was accepted or if they were put on the waiting list,” said Floore.

Elementary coordinator Olena Floore says parents can enroll their children at their zoned school or one of the districts four magnet schools. “We really just have one requirement -- the child must be four years old on or before September 1st of 2018.”

And over the last four years in the classroom, Krietzer says she enjoys seeing her students grow, hoping that an early start in pre-K helped make a difference. “I plan to follow their career until they graduate and I hope to be at their graduation,” said Krietzer.

Parents will be notified by email by March 16th if their child has been accepted into the district's Pre-K Program.

