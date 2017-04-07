Danville storm damage on 4th Street

After two rounds of severe weather this past week, survey teams from the National Weather Service (NWS) have their work cut out for them over the next few days.

So far, the NWS has issued preliminary findings on a possible EF-1 tornado that went through Greston in Dodge County with winds estimated between 100-105 mph. That storm went through the area on Monday.

Additionally, the survey teams found evidence of a strong EF-1 tornado from Wednesday along the Dooly County and Sumpter County line.

Details are limited at this time and will still take several days to sort out, due to the high volume of reports from the last few days. Usually the NWS can issue their findings within a day or two if the volume is low. However, with two separate events happening within two days of each other, it may be a week before finalized summaries are issued.





