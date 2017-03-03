Premature baby delivered after mother dies in Macon accident

Medical Center-Navicent Health, Macon (13WMAZ) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

Doctors delivered a premature baby by emergency C-section Friday after a 22-year-old died in a Macon accident.

The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Alita Foster of Mimosa Drive, Macon, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry and struck a tree. She died about an hour later at the Medical Center-Navicent Health.

Foster was four months pregnant. Jones said the baby, born five months premature, is in critical condition.

He says another 16-year-old in the car, suffered a broken arm.

(© 2017 WMAZ)