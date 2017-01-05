Preparing your car for winter weather

Thursday afternoon, it was sunny and warm in Macon, but winter weather is headed our way. So how should you keep your car safe in the ice and snow?

Chelsea Beimfohr went to Larry Bush's Riverside Tire in downtown Macon and spoke to the owner about the nuts and bolts of getting your car ready for freezing temperatures.

"During this time of year, you need to get [your car] into the shop," says Larry Bush.

He says this is the time of year, he sees the most people bringing their cars into his shop to get their belts, hoses, batteries, antifreeze and tire pressure and tire tread checked.

He says testing your tire's tread is cheap. All you need is a penny. Slip the penny upside down between the tire tread. If you can see the top of Abraham Lincoln's head, your car needs new tires.

Looks like our news van is due for a new set, but what else should you check before the freezing temperatures hit? Antifreeze levels.

"Overheating can be caused by your engine being too cold. If the antifreeze protection is not right, then it can cause a problem," says Bush.

He says as you head into the weekend, make sure your car's battery is fully functioning, you have a windshield scraper or de-icing spray, and a full tank of gas.