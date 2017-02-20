Prescribed fires are frequent this February.

Notice a haze in the air lately? That smoke you see may be the result of prescribed fires. Madison Cavalchire found out why these types of burns have some benefits.

When you see flames, you call the fire department, except when you're burning with a purpose.

"It's better for the trees, the pecans, it's better all the way around for the forest and anything you're doing," John Bowman said.

Bowman is burning this Houston County property so he can plant pecans.

"With all the wildfires we had going on in North Georgia last year, a lot of the site prep burns that would have went on in October or November, weren't able to be accomplished," said Georgia Forestry Chief Ranger Nick Tresco.

Tresco says because of last fall's wildfires and drought conditions, authorities often denied burn permits in Central Georgia. That's why prescribed fires have been so frequent this February. It's a farmer's last chance to clear land for crops.

"Stuff will get so thick out there, it will start a forest fire real quick," Bowman said.

Tresco says prescribed burns have some benefits.

"You could be burning up under pine trees to remove the fuel from it to keep a wildfire from causing damage later on," Tresco said.

Tresco says keep an eye on prescribed fires to make sure they don't spread too far.

"Be careful, and if we're denying permits, there's a reason behind us denying those permits," Tresco said.

Bowman has been burning prescribed fires once a year for the last twenty years, and he says he's only had to call the fire department once for backup.

Tresco says to get a burn permit, contact the Georgia Forestry Commission or your local fire department. He says your request could be denied based on the weather, wind, and humidity.



