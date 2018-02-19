President Jimmy Carter shares his views on current events at Presidents Day program

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter spoke to a packed room in his hometown of Plains Monday at an annual event for Presidents Day.

Carter shared his thoughts on three topics that have received substantial media coverage in the last year: The Department of Education, the women’s movement and how the role of the Presidency has been affected by social media.

Carter’s wife and former First Lady, Rosalynn, was unable to attend the event this year because she is recovering from surgery.

