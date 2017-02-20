Presidential pit stops at Robins Air Force Base

Share This Story

When the most powerful man in the world comes to town, it's a big deal, especially at Robins Air Force Base. After all, the president is their boss.

Only a few presidents have made pit stops at Robins. Chief Historian for the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center Bill Head says President Lyndon Johnson was the first to visit during his 1964 campaign.

Presidents Nixon, Carter, and Clinton also rolled down the Robins runway.

Former President Lyndon Johnson was the first president to visit Robins. He came during his 1964 campaign.

Head says the excitement around the base was the same for each visit.

"This is a rare event and they want to go see, doesn't matter what party their from, they want to see it. It's the president," said Head.

He recalls when President Clinton came to Robins in 1996. He says airmen were told that morning to take the rest of the day off because so many wanted watch Air Force One land to catch a glimpse of the Commander in Chief.

None of the presidents got to spend much time at Robins, but Head says the base made a great landing spot before they drove off to other parts of the state.

"This flight line can take huge airplanes," said Head. "Plus, it's as secure as you can make a runway, so it's better and safer to come here than to try to go through Miami or Orlando or Atlanta."





Former President Richard Nixon spent time speaking with airmen who crowded around the Robins runway to see him.

He says the presidents needed a large and secure space to bring their entire team.

"It wasn't just one plane," said Head. "There are other planes. They come with the car, and security, and the secret service, and then comes the big plane."

He says the caravan was a little smaller when vice presidents like Dan Quayle, Al Gore, and Dick Cheney came to visit, and they got to spend a little more time on the base than their bosses.

Though security was tight, the crowds were large, and most airmen barely got a glimpse of their boss, Head says each visit served as an important reminder.

"Everything you're doing has a direct impact on preserving the United States of America. Without us, there is no Air Force and there is no defense," said Head.