Spring is on its way, and that means it's almost prom season!

Lizella Baptist Church is joining in on the fun by hosting its 4th annual Special Needs Prom.

This year, the theme is Under the Sea, and the church is pulling out all the bells and whistles, even planning on getting live fish for the centerpieces.

"The prom's going to be pretty and everyone will be beautiful for the prom," says Selina Hester.

Hester is a special needs woman and has never missed one of the church's prom nights.

Don't worry if you don't have anything to wear -- coordinator Patricia Stevens says the church provides dresses, suits, and will even fix your hair and makeup, all for free.





Hester says she's so excited to dance that she's already started working on her moves for the walkthrough.

The walkthrough is when the church will announce each individual as they enter to make each person feel special.

Hester says she already has a guy in mind that she would love to invite.

"Hey, James! Would you like to be my date for the prom? I would love that!" she says.

James Figpan was her date last year, and he made it a night she will never forget.

But Hester says with the prom bringing so much joy to her life that she wants even more people to join in.

"I hope a lot of bunches of people will be coming. Anybody is welcomed to come to the prom, any ages, I don't care. Let them come so they can have a good time," she says.

Stevens says their goal is to give everyone with special needs a night that they can call theirs, and memories that they will treasure forever.

Last year, 58 people with special needs attended, and they are hoping for a bigger turnout this year.

You can make sure to register by calling 478-935-8632.

The prom will take place at Lizella Baptist Church on March 10th from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

