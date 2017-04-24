Prices at the pump highest since January

Across the United States, gas prices are the highest they've been this year, according to AAA numbers. As our Madison Cavalchire found out, for some, rising prices might put the brakes on summer travel plans.

"$2.19 a gallon, not too bad," Richard Stembridge said.

Right now, AAA says the average gas price in the Peach State is $2.19 per gallon. That's about 14 cents less than the current national average, that's at its highest point of the year at $2.42.

"They're up and down it seems like, but when it hits $3, that's when I freak out," Stembridge said. "Otherwise, it is what it is, I have to pay for gas anyway."

Here in Central Georgia, it looks like people are paying below both the national and state averages. Driving around, prices are ranging from $2.18 to $2.21, but people at the pump say they're still paying more than last month.

"It depends on the length of the flight and many other factors," said Don Ayers. "I prefer driving."

Higher prices won't stop Ayers from driving to see his grandkids, but for Douglas Floyd, "Not with my motorcycle, no," Floyd said. "On my own car at home? Probably."

AAA says the highest national average ever recorded was $4.11 in 2008.

Stembridge says prices would have to rise closer to that number to keep him off the roads this summer.

"Not I," Stembridge said. "I'm going to go where I want to go, when I want to go, and the price of gas may annoy me, but it won't deter me."

This time last year, AAA says the average national price was about 30 cents cheaper.

