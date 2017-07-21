Progress being made at Rigby's Water World

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Rigby's Entertainment Complex took a huge step Thursday toward opening their water park.

A crane was brought in to lift some of the heavier pieces of the water slides into place.

One of the last pieces installed was a gigantic bucket.

When operating, the bucket dumps 750 gallons of water onto the people below.

Owner Steve Rigby says the new park will have an economic impact to the area.

"This is bigger than the community. This is going to be a regional water park when we're finished. As far as the community, it's going to draw a lot of people here, and it's going to draw a lot of money to the city that we need to keep growing the city," says Rigby.

Rigby says with good weather, they hope to open in three to four weeks. He says their first big event will be on Halloween.

