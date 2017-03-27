Proposal for west Bibb medical-waste facility tabled

A medical waste disposal company’s proposal for a new west Bibb facility was put on hold Monday.

Medsafe LLC met with Bibb planning and zoning around 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the construction of a 100-by-100-foot steel medical-waste processing center at 4214 Fulton Mill Road, next to Bibb’s Animal Welfare center.

Last week, the head of Crawford County’s development authority, Brenda Carroll, wrote to Bibb County asking them to turn down the zoning application.

She questioned whether officials had the expertise to run the project. She also said it would increase traffic in the area and that a traffic study would need to be completed.

Documents on the zoning’s board agenda didn’t describe the medical waste or how it would be treated.

The company asked that their request be deferred to a meeting on April 10.

