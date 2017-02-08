Proposal made to name Macon road after singer Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean

Bibb County is discussing honoring country singer Jason Aldean by naming a road after him.

Aldean, a Macon native who attended Windsor Academy, raised $500,000 for The Children's Hospital Navicent Health in April 2016.

The hospital recommend that the county name a portion of Pine Street between Spring Street and New Street as "Jason Aldean Way." The location is near the hospital.

This resolution will go before the Bibb County commissioners at next Tuesday's committee meeting. If it is approved, commissioners will vote on it at the full commission the following Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: Singer Jason Aldean accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage during the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller Getty Images)

The Chief Development Officer for Navicent Health Foundation, Ellen Terrell, says, "Due to Jason's generous support of Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, we have requested Macon-Bibb County consider renaming a portion of Pine Street 'Jason Aldean Way'."

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ