A proposed state law would require county tax commissioners to grant retroactive homestead exemptions to disabled veterans who own homes and pay property taxes in Georgia.

It possibly could help a totally disabled Bibb County veteran who was stiff-armed by Tax Commissioner Wade McCord, the tax assessors office and county commissioners.

House Bill 209, introduced in the Georgia General Assembly Feb. 1, is co-sponsored by six representatives, five Republicans and a Democrat.

In part, the bill says, "If a disabled veteran receives a final determination of disability from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs containing a retroactive period of eligibility, such disabled veteran shall be entitled to a refund of all ad valorem taxes paid during such period he or she would have otherwise been exempt from such taxes pursuant to this Code section."

The lawmakers introduced the bill after tax commissioners in Georgia's 159 counties reacted differently to a federal law that allows retroactive homestead exemptions.

Federal officials granted retroactive exemptions because it sometimes takes years for veterans to obtain disability status after filing their claims with Veterans Affairs.

Some of Georgia's tax commissioners honored the federal law and granted disabled veterans retroactive exemptions.

Others, including McCord, didn't.

After he refused to grant the retroactive exemption for 88-year-old Earl T. Becker, Bibb County commissioners did the same.

Becker served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years before retiring. Becker suffers from congestive heart and kidney failure. He also has a blood clot in his heart.

On June 11, 2016, Veterans Affairs awarded Becker 100 percent disability. The award was made retroactive to Oct. 14, 2014.

On June 28, Becker's daughter, Carole Ingram, wrote a letter to McCord, and former assistant county attorney Opie Bowen, noting that her father's disability was retroactive to October 2014.

She asked that Becker be reimbursed for property taxes he paid during that period.

Bowen consulted with Andrea Crutchfield, chief appraiser for the Macon Bibb Board of Tax Assessors. Crutchfield recommended retroactive approval for Becker's 2016 exemption but not for 2014 and 2015.

On June 12, 2016, Macon Bibb's Finance and Operations Committee considered Becker's request.

Commissioner Scotty Shepherd moved to deny the refund. Commissioner Elaine Lucas seconded the motion. Commissioners Gary Bechtel and Virgil Watkins also voted for denial.

Before the committee meeting, however, commission officials had prepared a resolution for Mayor Robert Reichert's signature that would've given Becker retroactive refunds for 2014 and 2015. The proposed resolution would've returned $1,652 to Becker for 2014 and another $1,735 for 2015.

Because the Finance and Operations Committee denied the request, the refund resolution didn't reach the mayor's office.

If House Bill 209 becomes law, Becker could get another chance at reclaiming the $3,387 that Veterans Affairs say he's entitled to get.

McCord didn't return WMAZ's phone calls. He also didn't respond to WMAZ's official open records request, which is required by law.

