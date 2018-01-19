Protesters hold 3rd annual March for Life

According to the National Right to Life Educational Foundation, over 60 million lives have been lost in the 45 years since the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision in 1972.

Thousands of people around the nation Friday marched to protest abortions.

Almost 200 people came together at Rosa Parks Square for the annual silent march through downtown.

Ann Beall with St. Joseph's Catholic Church's Kolbe Center says they do this to give a voice to the voiceless.

"It is a tragedy beyond imagination to me. Even before I had children, believed that all life was sacred, and after having children, I can't imagine the devastation of choosing to abort your child," she says.

Beall says the Kolbe Center is there to support women through every part of their pregnancy, encouraging each mother to choose life.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV