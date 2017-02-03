Protesters take complaints to Warner Robins congressional office

Congressman Scott's Warner Robins office

A group of protestors went to Congressman Austin Scott's Warner Robins office on Friday afternoon to ask him not to vote to repeal Obamacare.

The group of eight, seven women and one man, went to Scott's office to protest the repeal and replace of Obamacare, otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act.





The 8 here told WMAZ they want to keep the ability to find coverage with preexisting conditions, no lifetime cap restrictions, and the section that allows parents to keep children on their health insurance plans up to age 26.

However, the group said they did understand people’s concerns with the rising cost of deductibles and plans associated with the law.

The group calls themselves the “Georgia Women and Those that Support Us.”

They said they did not even officially organize until Sunday when about 45 women met at a home.

Now, they say they have more than 100 members.





The group did speak with one of Scott's field representatives, but Scott's office told WMAZ that we were not allowed into that meeting.

One of the organizers, Lynn Snyder, said they didn't just talk about healthcare.

“Well we talked about how we feel the wall is just kind of a waste of money. We also feel that the Muslim ban, whatever you want to call it, the Muslim ban is not fair and it will adversely affect our economy,” Snyder said after the hour-long meeting.

She also said one of their goals was to remind Scott and his fellow Georgia representatives that they were put there by the people.

“They don't work for the party, they don't work for the President, they work for us and they need to be reminded of that. They also need to be reminded that they need to work together, whether they are Republican or Democrat, they represent all of us and they're not playing well in the sandbox right now,” Snyder told WMAZ.

The group argued that repealing the ACA completely instead of fixing it would do more harm than good.

581,000 people were covered under Obamacare from 2010-2015, according to the federal government.

The Georgia Women said they were inspired and grew out of the Women’s March.





Congressman Scott did provide WMAZ a statement from Washington D.C.

It reads, "I always welcome feedback from my constituents and encourage engagement on issues that matter to them, no matter if we disagree or agree. My staff and I make a concerted effort to listen to and answer everyone who contacts us, and I strongly believe that listening to what those in the Eighth Congressional District have to say is the most important part of my job. I am glad this group of eight constituents were able to speak to my District Office staff today."

His office also provided this statement on the Congressman's stance on repealing Obamacare:

"Before coming to Congress, Congressman Scott owned and operated a small insurance agency for 20 years, and saw firsthand how limited competition in the insurance market increases premiums, restricts access to care, and hurts American families. Congressman Scott believes in repealing the Affordable Care Act, which has caused Georgians to suffer under soaring premiums and dwindled their options of health insurance providers down to just one in some counties, and replace it with patient-centered, free-market alternative so that healthcare is more affordable and accessible for all Americans."

