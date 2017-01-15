Public ice skating dates at Macon Coliseum

You can now go ice skating during the month of January at the Macon Centreplex.
The dates are below:
January 16, 2017
MLK Jr. Day Skate
1:00-3:30pm, 4:30-7:00pm
January 21, 2017
After Game Skate
10:15pm-12:00am
January 22, 2017
Sunday Skate
1:00-3:30pm, 4:30-7:00pm
Admission is $10 per person. After game admission is $10 without a game stub, $8 with.
A military discount is available with a valid military ID for $8 per person.
For more information, click here.
(© 2017 WMAZ)
