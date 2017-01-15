Public ice skating dates at Macon Coliseum

(Photo: Rotondo, Paula, WMAZ)

You can now go ice skating during the month of January at the Macon Centreplex.

The dates are below:

January 16, 2017 MLK Jr. Day Skate 1:00-3:30pm, 4:30-7:00pm January 21, 2017 After Game Skate 10:15pm-12:00am January 22, 2017 Sunday Skate 1:00-3:30pm, 4:30-7:00pm

Admission is $10 per person. After game admission is $10 without a game stub, $8 with.

A military discount is available with a valid military ID for $8 per person.

