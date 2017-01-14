Put the Guns Down campaign holds rally to end violence

Dozens of people in Macon gathered Saturday to bring awareness to the violence on Macon streets.

A few weeks ago, WMAZ reported on the shootings of two pizza delivery drivers.

One of which was Brooklyn Rouse -- who was shot in the head while delivering pizza to a home.

Our Gabrielle Dawkins spoke to the Rouse family to see what kind of impact this event had on the community.

Many gathered and shared their experience of loss to shootings, and bowed their heads in prayer.

"We decree that from Bloomfield all the way over to Pleasant Hill to Kings Park...these streets will be safe again for our children to go out and grow up," said minister Shannon Stafford.

They handed out purple flowers and balloons to those in attendance. Amidst of the turmoil and loss was one story with a gleam of hope.

"Brooklyn is determined to live and determined to get up. I tell you that girl is so strong," said Rouse's grandmother Nancy Coleman. Coleman says she looks forward to seeing her smile everyday.

Brooklyn's sister Zaria says that her recovery is a truly a miracle.

One of the event coordinators Javoris Parker says that violence causes separation in the community and believes that if there were more leaders, change will come.

"I think the older people in the neighborhood. [If] the older guys that the kids look up to would stand up and just tell them 'hey man that's not cool to be around here shooting and robbing and stuff,' It will get better," said Parker.

So they pounded the pavement to get the word out holding up posters that read Reach One Teach One.

At the event, Demetrius Barrow from Miami spoke about creating an outreach program called DB Youth Outreach. He says that it should be ready in approximately two months.

The goal is to create a safe place where children can go to play and do homework.

You can contact Demetrius Barrow at 678-368-9426 or Apostle Stephan Parker at 478-997-9216

