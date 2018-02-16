Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills during a news conference in the early hours following the caputure of two Georgia prisoner escapees in Tennessee.

Putnam County’s sheriff says he’s not apologizing for comparing Gov. Nathan Deal to “Lucifer” and criticizing changes in Georgia’s criminal justice system.

In an email to his fellow Georgia sheriffs, Howard Sills says he wrote, “This governor has done more for those who perpetrate crime than Lucifer and his demons combined.”

Friday morning, Sills said, “And I believe that, and by God, I have the right to say it.”

The email was inspired by a bill to give judges more discretion to forgo cash bail for defendants accused of low-level offenses, but Sills says his complaints are deeper than that.

The Associated Press reported that supporters of the measure condemned Sills' comments on the House floor Thursday. Republican House Speaker David Ralston said the sheriff's words made him sick to his stomach.

Sills says he’s objecting to Deal’s efforts over the past two terms to reduce the number of people in state prisons and under state supervision.

“This criminal justice reform is not doing anything except helping criminals,” he said. “This is just a farce."

“I’ll agree the state’s not spending as much,” he said. “Crime hasn’t changed a whole lot. It hasn’t gone away. It’s there every damned day.”

Sills argues that strict enforcement of misdemeanor crimes helps prevent more serious crimes.

He also says there are other ways to reduce prison costs.

“They say it’s too expensive to keep a man in prison,” he said. “Nobody asks why can’t you do it cheaper.”

Other states, like Louisiana and Indiana, house inmates for less than Georgia, he said.

One recent study said Georgia pays just under $20,000 per inmate per year in 2015 Louisiana spends $16,251, Indiana $18,065, and other states in the study ranged from $14,780 to $69,355.

Sills talked about the impact on a homeowner whose home had been burglarized, who might have to pay for home damages, lost belongings, higher insurance premiums, an alarm system and then, if the burglar is caught, the cost of housing them and paying their medical costs in jail.

He said that homeowner would probably say, “Keeping a bastard in prison is a bargain. But that’s never addressed, that’s never thought about.”

Sills says he expects payback from Deal and his supporters, including a bill now in the General Assembly that would set term limits for Georgia sheriffs.

“In the world of Nathan Deal,” he said, “it’s very much like North Korea."

When told that that comparison might get him in more trouble, Sills said, “I don’t give a ----.”

