Putnam Sheriff's Office investigating 30-plus car break-ins in Lake Oconee area

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an increase in car break-ins and burglaries around the Lake Oconee area.

According to a news release from Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, there have been more than 30 reports of break-ins in the area in the last 17 days, with 9 reported on January 28.

The release says that the crimes are happening in the gated communities and suspects are stealing golf carts or ATVs, using them to haul away stolen property. Sills says all of the burglaries have happened during the early morning hours of 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Sills urges Lake Oconee residents to remember to lock their cars and homes and to report any suspicious activity in the area. If you have any information on these incidents, please call 911 or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (706) 485-8557.

