Putnam teen's goat farm nets national grant

Putnam County is known as Georgia’s dairy capital, and many of the county's teens in Future Farmers of America work with dairy cows

Not all of them do though.

Tyler Gore, a junior at Putnam County High School, is breaking from tradition and finding a different pasture where he can farm goats.

“Every morning before I go to school, before I even take a shower in the morning, I’m down here feeding them making sure they’re all good,” said Gore.

He's raising nine goats in his backyard as a part of his FFA student agricultural experience project.

“They're a handful, like you see with this little one right here,” said Gore.

He shows them and is responsible for every aspect of their care -- from shots to helping them give birth.

In fact, one of his goats was in labor for five days just a few weeks ago.

“She needed help because the babies were in there in an awkward position, so I had to go in and rearrange the babies, and help pull the babies because she couldn’t,” said Gore.

His dedication and success with the goats has earned him some national attention.

The National FFA Foundation gave him a grant of $1,000 to help him expand his farm.

“The little ones are going to need feeding stalls for when they get bigger,” said Gore. “With the rest of the money -- after I get done using the money for the barn -- is purchasing more breeding stock to have different bloodlines in my farm.”

He says his farm is so successful because of the help from his agricultural teacher and daily support of his parents.

“When he gets out of school, we all come down here. We clean the barns and we feed and we change water, check everybody and make sure everything’s okay,” said his mother Jennifer. “It's 24/7 every day, there’s no day off.”

He hopes to pass along the lessons he’s learned through the project to future generations as an agricultural teacher himself.

Gore is only future farmer in the state to receive a grant in agriculture science this year.

(© 2017 WMAZ)