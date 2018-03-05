Qualifying for Georgia's 2018 elections starts Monday

The 2018 election year starts to take shape Monday across Georgia when candidates will begin to qualify for county, state and federal races.

In Bibb County, for example, people will qualify for the Board of Dducation, Macon Water Authority and several judges' posts.

Houston County has elections for two county commission seats, two school board seats and a state judge's post.

Georgia has races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and other statewide posts, and every congressional seat nationwide is up for a vote in November.

For information on how to qualify and on fees, you can contact your local board of elections.

