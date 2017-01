LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: R. Kelly performs onstage during R. Kelly, New Edition and The Jacksons at the 2013 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET) (Photo: Earl Gibson III, 2013 Getty Images)

R & B superstar R. Kelly is scheduled to play at the Macon Centreplex on Feb. 12.

According to the Centreplex website, ticket for the show go on sale Tuesday.

The three-time Grammy award winner has a wide range of hits, including "I Believe I Can Fly," to his more recent hit single “I’m a Flirt” with Bow Wow that garnered a 2008 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Award.