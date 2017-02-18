Racers raise money for child literacy

Some runners, both young and old, started their Saturday morning with a 5K for a good cause.

About 150 runners took off in the Bookin' It 5K race sponsored by the Junior League of Macon at Amerson River Park.

The Junior League uses the funds raised to give more than 1,900 children age-appropriate books throughout the year.

Race chair Kim Broun hopes those books support young readers and help keep their reading levels up.

“A lot of students can’t afford to buy books,” Broun said. “Parents can't afford to buy anything extra than what they're already giving them, so we just wanted to reach out and give them to keep reading at home, not just at school.”

