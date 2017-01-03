Rain delays demolition in Pleasant Hill Community

MACON - Demolition that was scheduled for today will now happen later this week due to recent rain in Macon.

That's according to Dan Curran with Macon Bibb Community Enhancement Authority.

The plan is to clear the way for the Interstates 75 and 16 expansion project.

Georgia Department of Transportation will demolish 17 homes in the Pleasant Hill community.

13WMAZ reported about this back in December, when the announcement was made.