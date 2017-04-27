(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Rainbow House in Houston County started helping children who've suffered abuse more than three decades ago.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and they're asking people to participate in their upcoming 5K and 10K race.

Handprints on the walls show fingerprints of the young victims who were abused. Tanya Zellner, the Executive Director, says about 98 percent of the cases that come in through DFACS or the Sheriff's Office involve physical or Sexual abuse.



She says that there are four different types of abuse -- neglect, physical, emotional abuse, and sexual abuse.

For a child that has alleged abuse has been through trauma. The Resource Center offers crisis counseling, therapy programs, and parenting classes.

“We want to stop anything from happening to a kid that could be traumatic to them,” said Berryman. “If we can stop it, then I think it's a lot better than trying to repair a child.”

Advocacy Program Director, Linita Berryman, says they see children as young as three needing help.

“We see in the ballpark of 150 and 200 children every year,” says Berryman.

She says they teach the guardian about the legal process as they work with kids along with empowering victims to speak up.

“Research says that only a third of children tell,” said Berryman. “So I think about all of the children who are being hurt and they have not come to our attention yet.”

They want to point them toward the light at the end of the rainbow.

On May 6th, the Rainbow House is hosting a No Excuse For Child Abuse 10 and 5K run at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins they ask that all runners come dressed as their favorite superhero!

